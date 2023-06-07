Juventus has no plans to renew veteran’s contract

It appears that Alex Sandro’s time as a player for Juventus is coming to an end, as the club has reportedly decided against offering him a new contract. The left-back is among the players whose current deal expires at the end of the season, and initial suggestions were that Juventus might extend his contract with revised terms.

However, the club’s current focus is on integrating more young players from their Next Gen team, and they are seeking experienced individuals to complement this transition. Unfortunately, it seems that Juventus is not entirely satisfied with Sandro, as indicated in a report from Tuttomercatoweb.

The report suggests that both parties are heading towards a separation, with Juventus actively working on securing a replacement for Sandro, who is expected to depart once his contract expires in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has had good days on our book, but the left-back is no longer as reliable as he was, which is natural because he is not getting any younger.

We need to find a better player to replace him, and there is plenty of time for us to achieve that.

However, if we intend to promote a player from the Next Gen team to replace him, then we probably should keep him for another term so he can help the individual settle in the first team.