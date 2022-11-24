Juventus has no plans to replace Wojciech Szczesny for now

Juventus had the chance to replace Wojciech Szczesny with Gigio Donnarumma last season, but Max Allegri kept faith in the Polish goalkeeper.

He continues to prove to be one of the best in the business as the Bianconeri rebuild their squad.

However, in recent weeks reports have linked Juventus with a move for a replacement, including Marco Carnesecchi of Atalanta.

The youngster is reportedly seen as a better option because he will provide long-term value.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals buying a new goalie is not a priority for Juventus now.

The Bianconeri will instead keep Szczesny as their first choice and strengthen other parts of their team.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny has not been a bad goalkeeper for us and we expect him to keep impressing in goal.

This means we have no need to try and replace him, so we must focus on strengthening other parts of the squad instead.

The Pole is one of the best shot-stoppers around and a replacement might not be as good as he is.

Mattia Perin is also not a bad second choice and has done well when he deputises for Szczesny.