rabiot
Club News

Juventus has not given up on keeping hold of player with expiring contract

October 20, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Adrien Rabiot is one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men even though fans are quick to criticise the midfielder.

The Frenchman has been at Juve since 2019 when he joined the Bianconeri as a free agent from PSG.

He has remained a key player for the club and plays often, partly because he is always fit to play.

Allegri loves him and would want to keep the France international in his team for yet another season.

His contract at the club expires at the end of this term and it seemed the Bianconeri will allow him to leave.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals he is open to spending another spell at the club and Juve is also happy to make him an offer of a new deal.

However, the Bianconeri might want him to receive less than the 7m euros per season he currently makes at the club.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of Allegri’s favourites and the manager alone knows why he loves to have him in his team.

The midfielder must do his best for us this term and that is important because there is no guarantee he would be here next season.

If it doesn’t financially make sense to keep him, we do not need to stretch ourselves to achieve that.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Allegri delivers an update on Pogba and Chiesa conditions

October 20, 2022
Vlahovic

Empoli’s manager picks one Juventus player he fears ahead of their match

October 20, 2022
Sconcertii

Sconcerti reckons he knows where Juventus big problem lies this season

October 20, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Ash1329 October 20, 2022 at 5:21 pm

    Slowlegri’s new dick rider might just get one just like MDS

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.