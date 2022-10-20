Juventus has not given up on keeping hold of player with expiring contract

Adrien Rabiot is one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men even though fans are quick to criticise the midfielder.

The Frenchman has been at Juve since 2019 when he joined the Bianconeri as a free agent from PSG.

He has remained a key player for the club and plays often, partly because he is always fit to play.

Allegri loves him and would want to keep the France international in his team for yet another season.

His contract at the club expires at the end of this term and it seemed the Bianconeri will allow him to leave.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals he is open to spending another spell at the club and Juve is also happy to make him an offer of a new deal.

However, the Bianconeri might want him to receive less than the 7m euros per season he currently makes at the club.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of Allegri’s favourites and the manager alone knows why he loves to have him in his team.

The midfielder must do his best for us this term and that is important because there is no guarantee he would be here next season.

If it doesn’t financially make sense to keep him, we do not need to stretch ourselves to achieve that.