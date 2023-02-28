Juventus has not made a decision on the future of Paredes

Considering how poor Leandro Paredes has been at Juventus this season, it is almost certain this will be his first and final season in black and white.

Juve has the option to make his transfer permanent, but clubs only do that if a player has earned the move.

Paredes has been below-par for much of the term and most Juve fans have given up on the PSG loanee.

Max Allegri also does not fancy him too much and only looks to add him to his team when the players above the midfielder in the rankings are unavailable.

However, Tuttojuve reveals that Juventus still needs to decide on his future, indicating that the midfielder still has a chance to give the club reasons to permanently add him to the group.

Juve FC Says

Some people can argue that this is his first season and Paredes needs time, but signing him permanently remains a poor decision.

We must make performance-based evaluations and based on that, Paredes has been terrible and simply has to return to PSG at the end of this season.

The likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli are doing much better than the World Cup winner and should be given a chance to flourish at the club.