Will Dušan Vlahović remain a Juventus player beyond this season? That is one of the biggest questions on the minds of the Old Lady’s supporters.

The Serbian striker has struggled to adapt to the system of new manager Thiago Motta, and Juventus are determined to build a squad composed only of players who fit their tactical vision. Vlahović’s performances have been inconsistent, raising doubts over his long-term future at the Allianz Stadium.

Adding to the uncertainty is his contract situation. Negotiations between his representatives and the club have been ongoing, but no agreement has been reached. Talks have now stalled, increasing the likelihood that Vlahović could be entering the final months of his Juventus career.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus have already made the decision to offload him at the end of the season. The club no longer sees him as a key part of their future and does not want to risk losing him as a free agent when his contract eventually runs down. Selling him in the summer would allow them to recoup a significant transfer fee and reinvest in a striker better suited to their needs.

The recent arrival of Randal Kolo Muani further signals a shift in Juventus’ attacking plans. With the Frenchman already making an impact, the writing appears to be on the wall for Vlahović. The Bianconeri now view him as a temporary presence in the squad rather than a long-term asset.

For Vlahović to change this perception, he would need a remarkable turnaround in form during the second half of the season. If he can deliver consistently and prove that he can thrive under Motta’s system, Juventus may reconsider their stance. However, as it stands, the club is preparing to part ways with him.

The next few months will be crucial in determining whether Vlahović can salvage his future in Turin or if his time in black and white is truly coming to an end.