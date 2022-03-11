Juventus has one less competitor to worry about in the race to sign Pogba

Juventus has been facing significant competition from several clubs in their bid to sign Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman will be out of contract at Manchester United by the end of this season and it doesn’t seem he would get an extension.

Juve is keen to bring him back to the Allianz Stadium, where he played between 2012 and 2016.

However, there is serious competition for the signature of the World Cup winner.

The midfielder is also wanted by Real Madrid and PSG, two clubs who could sign him ahead of the Bianconeri.

But Juve has been handed a boost with Il Bianconero claiming Real Madrid has now pulled out of the running for his signature.

The report says Juve now has to beat only the French league leaders to his signature in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Pogba did well while with us earlier in his career, and it would be great to bring him back to the club.

However, we need to be prepared to pay a lot of money in agents and signing-on fees.

Although he would join as a free agent, he will pick the club that offers him the best financial package.

His experience at the club and national team level can help us bring the glory days back to Turin.