Juventus has one more attempt to make to keep Rabiot

Juventus is determined to prevent the departure of Adrien Rabiot, despite his contract in Turin set to expire at the end of the month.

Rabiot enjoyed his best season with the club, but Juventus delayed making him an offer after failing to sell him to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Now, the French midfielder has the freedom to choose his next destination from a list of top clubs. However, Juventus is not giving up on keeping him.

Although they are aware that Rabiot desires to compete in the Champions League, a competition they cannot offer him, they will still make an effort to retain him.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus will make one final attempt to convince Rabiot to sign a short-term contract extension with them. The proposed deal would maintain his current salary, as they are unable to offer him an increased wage.

However, this offer may not be enticing enough for Rabiot, especially if he has received more lucrative offers from other clubs eager to secure him as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is in a position of power now and we will struggle to keep him beyond this campaign as the Frenchman is one of the finest players on the market.

He will get a team that can pay him almost double what we offer and a lucrative sign-on fee, so this seems like a losing battle for us.