Juventus has only a “telephone appointment” with Sassuolo over Locatelli today

Juventus will discuss the transfer of Manuel Locatelli with Sassuolo yet again today as they keep struggling to sign the midfielder.

Having been made his preferred destination by the Euro 2020 winner, Juve has been in talks with the Green and Blacks for a long time now.

They haven’t been able to make the right offer to Sassuolo so far, although there is willingness between both clubs to do a deal.

Another meeting for fresh talks has been set for today, but it has now been revealed that it is simply a telephone meeting.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has been discussing the negotiations and he revealed in a recent interview that both clubs haven’t agreed when the next physical meeting will take place.

However, they have a “telephone appointment” today and might decide to meet again.

He told Sky Sports yesterday, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Tomorrow we will hear from each other, it is not certain that we will see each other yet but we have a telephone appointment. We will certainly see each other again soon”.

The midfielder is still on his extended break and the slow pace of the negotiation might see him return to preseason with Sassuolo before joining up with the Juventus squad.