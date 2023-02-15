Miretti
Club News

Juventus has only the fifth most valuable youth sector in Italy

February 15, 2023 - 7:00 pm

Juventus has been praised for creating the Next Gen side, which is the only B-team in the Italian league system.

This team is expected to help players being groomed at the U19 group to get to the next level.

In the last two terms, Max Allegri has handed chances to some players in the Next Gen side, while the Bianconeri have sent many others around the world on loan.

This could make you think they certainly have the most valuable youth sector in the country based on the value of players, but that is not the case.

CIES Football Observatory via Tuttomercatoweb has now released the list of clubs with the most valuable youth sector and Juve only came fifth.

The rankings show that the Bianconeri came behind Atalanta, AC Milan, Roma, and Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

This report will surprise most of us because our youth sector is one of the most successful in the country, but it should serve as a motivation for those in charge to make it even better.

More talents will join our youth ranks in the summer and hopefully when this list comes out again, we will have a more valuable youth sector that will make us proud.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Europa League

Allegri admits Juventus is targeting winning the Europa League

February 15, 2023
Bremer

Bremer insists he is ready to play in a three or four-man defence

February 15, 2023
Allegri

Juventus still considers Allegri the right manager for their team

February 15, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.