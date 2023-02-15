Juventus has only the fifth most valuable youth sector in Italy

Juventus has been praised for creating the Next Gen side, which is the only B-team in the Italian league system.

This team is expected to help players being groomed at the U19 group to get to the next level.

In the last two terms, Max Allegri has handed chances to some players in the Next Gen side, while the Bianconeri have sent many others around the world on loan.

This could make you think they certainly have the most valuable youth sector in the country based on the value of players, but that is not the case.

CIES Football Observatory via Tuttomercatoweb has now released the list of clubs with the most valuable youth sector and Juve only came fifth.

The rankings show that the Bianconeri came behind Atalanta, AC Milan, Roma, and Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

This report will surprise most of us because our youth sector is one of the most successful in the country, but it should serve as a motivation for those in charge to make it even better.

More talents will join our youth ranks in the summer and hopefully when this list comes out again, we will have a more valuable youth sector that will make us proud.