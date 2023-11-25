Juventus is pushing ahead with their bid to sign Jadon Sancho in January as he has been excluded from the first-team plans at Manchester United.

The winger has been training with the United youth team since his falling out with Erik ten Hag. He is now expected to leave the club in January, and Juventus is keen to add him to their squad.

While Sancho has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, he expresses a preference to remain in Europe, providing a boost to the Bianconeri’s chances.

The Englishman’s relationship with Ten Hag has completely broken down, further favouring Juventus.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus may face challenges in covering the winger’s wages, but this hasn’t deterred them from preparing a bid for his signature.

The report suggests that Juventus aims to propose a loan move until June and is willing to cover a third of his wages. While this may not be an offer United should readily consider, given the strained relationship between the player and his coach, Juventus might find themselves in a fortunate position.

Juve FC Says

Sancho was terrific at Borussia Dortmund and every club wanted to add him to their squad.

But he has flopped in England and represents a huge gamble for us, so this loan proposal makes sense.