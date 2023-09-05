Juventus had a strong interest in acquiring Abdoulaye Kamara from Borussia Dortmund during the last transfer window but was unable to secure the deal in time, resulting in the young player becoming part of the German club’s roster.

However, Juventus has not given up on their pursuit of the 18-year-old talent. According to a report from Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri are closely monitoring Kamara’s progress as he plays for Borussia Dortmund’s B team.

Juventus views Kamara as a player who could bolster their Next Gen squad and potentially contribute to the club’s long-term plans. It’s suggested that Juventus is likely to return with an offer for Kamara in the future, as they remain committed to securing some of the best young talents in Europe.

This signals Juventus’ continued dedication to building a strong foundation for the future, ensuring that they have a pipeline of promising players to reinforce the first team in the years to come under the leadership of Max Allegri.

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the top clubs in the country and our Next Gen side has stood us out in talent development in recent seasons.

Kamara will improve our options in that team and ensure we have more talents to promote to the first team in the future.

The youngster still has a long way to go to become a top professional, but he would be encouraged by Juventus’ promotion of youth players recently.