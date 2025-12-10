Marc Guehi is reportedly edging closer to leaving Crystal Palace at the end of this season, with the defender potentially free to negotiate with foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract next month. Guehi has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in English football, attracting interest from several top clubs. In the summer, he came close to joining Liverpool and had even agreed terms, only for the transfer to collapse in the final hours of the window.

A Defender in Demand

Guehi has remained composed throughout this period and is understood to have no intention of signing a new contract with Crystal Palace once the current season concludes. The defender is determined to move to a bigger club, and Juventus are reportedly keen on securing his services. The Bianconeri, however, are aware that competition for his signature will be fierce, given his status as a highly sought-after young talent. The prospect of joining a club competing at the top level in Europe clearly appeals to Guehi, but the financial and competitive realities may complicate matters.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Position

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have not abandoned their interest and are reportedly considering signing him on a pre-contract agreement. Nevertheless, the club’s inconsistent form this season and limited financial resources compared with other suitors could hinder their efforts. As a free agent, Guehi is likely to weigh his options carefully, prioritising both the financial package and the chance to compete for trophies at the highest level. While Juventus remain a potential destination, they face stiff competition from other clubs able to offer a more immediate route to silverware.

For Juventus, securing a defender of Guehi’s calibre would represent a significant boost, but the reality of his free agent status means that the Bianconeri must act decisively and convincingly if they are to prevail in a crowded market. Guehi’s next move will be pivotal for both his career and the clubs vying for his signature.