Juventus has reportedly decided on the future of Demiral

Juventus will not keep Merih Demiral this summer if Atalanta cannot redeem the Turkish defender.

The centre-back left the Allianz Stadium in the last summer transfer window on loan to Bergamo where he hoped to get enough playing time.

He did get that, but Atalanta had a dismal season and they will not play in any European competition next term.

This will affect their transfer budget and it is very unlikely that they will sign the Juve man permanently now.

That means he returns to the Allianz Stadium to fight for a place in Max Allegri’s team again.

But Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Tuttojuve, says the Bianconeri will not keep the defender.

They will either add him as a part of a deal to sign another player or allow him to leave the club for cash before this transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Demiral should have been more patient with Juve, and he would have been one of the key defenders at the Allianz Stadium now.

He took a gamble by pushing to join Atalanta. If La Dea doesn’t keep him, it means it has backfired.

Hopefully, he would find another top club willing to spend money to acquire his services.