Juventus is facing a crucial decision regarding Federico Chiesa, whose contract is set to expire in 2025. After spending ten months on the sidelines due to injury, the Italian star has struggled to find his top form in the last two years. While he remains a key player under Max Allegri, it appears that he might not fully fit into the manager’s system.

As a result, Juventus is left with two options – they must either secure Chiesa on a new contract as soon as possible or consider selling him if the right offer comes along. The club believes that there will be interested parties willing to add the talented attacker to their squad, potentially giving Juventus an opportunity to receive a substantial transfer fee for his services.

A report from Il Bianconero suggests that Juventus has already identified Jasper Lindstrom as a potential replacement for Chiesa. The Eintracht Frankfurt attacker has been attracting interest from several top European clubs in recent months, making him a sought-after prospect. Juventus hopes to win the race for his signature if they decide to part ways with Chiesa.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our key men, but the Azzurri star has not been in good shape in the last term, so we truly probably should offload him while we can.

This way, we will make enough money to sign a replacement, even though Lindstrom is not expected to cost as much money as we would make from selling Chiesa.