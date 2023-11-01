Juventus has been in fine form over the last few weeks as they strive to maintain their position within the top four in Italy.

While not being involved in European competitions has been beneficial, it doesn’t make winning matches any easier.

Injuries and suspensions have been challenges they’ve had to overcome this season, but they have still managed to secure victories.

Their most recent match was against Verona, which proved to be one of their toughest fixtures of the season so far.

Following their victory over AC Milan in the previous game, fans may have expected the Verona match to be easier. However, it turned out to be a tough encounter, with Juventus securing the win with a very late goal.

Journalist Riccardo Cucchi believes that this win sends a message to their rivals.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Inter at the top of the table after having narrowly, but deservedly, overtaken a Roma organized and focused on the defensive phase.

“Juventus reaches second place by beating Verona and sending a signal to the championship. Allegri’s team is there. Milan interprets the first half perfectly and puts fear for Napoli who reacts in the second half and equalizes. A highly spectacular match and a bit chaotic tactically.”

Juve FC Says

We won that game through serious hard work and showed we truly will not take anything but victory from our opponents.

However, there will be tougher games ahead and we have to start beating teams without waiting until late in the games.