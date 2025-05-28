Jonathan David is yet to decide where he will play next, with just one month remaining before he becomes a free agent. The Canadian forward has left Lille following a prolific five-year spell, during which he scored over 100 goals. Despite his consistent form in Ligue 1, it is somewhat surprising that he did not move on sooner. Now, however, several clubs are monitoring his situation closely as they consider strengthening their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

One of the teams most strongly linked with a move for David in recent weeks has been Napoli. The Serie A side is eager to bolster their squad as they look to mount a more convincing defence of their league title next season. With the transfer market heating up, Napoli has reportedly held talks regarding a potential deal for the striker.

Juventus Still in Contention

Although Napoli has been leading the chase, Juventus are reportedly still interested in signing David. As reported by Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri remain keen on securing his services as part of a wider summer overhaul of their squad. With David now a free agent, he presents an attractive option for any top club in need of attacking reinforcements.

However, Juventus face significant obstacles if they are to act on its interest. The club must first sell some of their existing forwards, namely Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani, before they can consider making a formal approach for David. This makes the process more complex and potentially time-consuming, during which time another club could step in and finalise a deal.

Timing Could Prove Crucial

David is also reportedly seeking a lucrative financial package, and he remains confident that he will receive an offer that meets his expectations. Napoli appears well-positioned to meet these demands, and if Juventus delay too long, the forward could choose to commit to a move to Naples.

The Canadian international has already proven his credentials at club level and would be a strong addition for any side. However, Juventus must resolve their current squad situation quickly if they are to have any realistic chance of bringing him to the Allianz Stadium.