Juventus has still not received any offers for Vlahovic despite all the rumours

According to media reports, there is speculation that Dusan Vlahovic may depart Juventus this summer. The club’s exclusion from the Champions League has resulted in a significant financial loss, and they may be compelled to sell players to mitigate the impact.

Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa are two players who have attracted interest from other clubs and are seen as potential sources of significant revenue for Juventus if they were to be sold.

Recent weeks have seen links between Vlahovic and clubs such as Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid. These clubs possess the financial means to pay a substantial fee for his services, making their interest a cause for concern for Juventus.

While the Bianconeri is anticipating offers for Vlahovic, a report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that they have yet to receive any concrete offers from potential suitors for the Serbian forward.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is a player many clubs wish they have in their squad and we believe there is some truth in the rumour that he might leave.

It is unclear why we have not received serious bids for his signature yet, but there is still time for that to happen and it would not be a surprise if he stays because clubs know he will cost a lot of money.