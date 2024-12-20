Juventus is preparing to face Monza this weekend, but once again, injuries are dominating the narrative around their squad. Although the Bianconeri have seen some players return to fitness, the team is still dealing with several absences that are affecting their preparations. Injuries have been a consistent issue this season, disrupting Juventus’s momentum and forcing adjustments in almost every game.

One of the latest setbacks involves Timothy Weah, who suffered an injury during the Cagliari match. The American international has been ruled out for several weeks, which is a significant blow given his versatility and contributions to the team. His absence adds to the ongoing challenges faced by head coach Thiago Motta, who is already contending with a depleted squad.

Additionally, Jonas Rouhi and Andrea Cambiaso, who missed the game against Cagliari, remain serious doubts for the Monza fixture. Both players are still recovering from their respective injuries and have yet to rejoin full training. A report from Tuttojuve reveals that the duo has not made as much progress as the club had hoped. This leaves Juventus without a natural left-back for the second game in a row, a situation that will undoubtedly complicate their tactical setup.

Juventus is taking a cautious approach, ensuring that injured players are not rushed back into action too quickly. While this strategy minimises the risk of setbacks, it has left the squad stretched thin in the short term. For a club of Juventus’s stature, adapting to these challenges is crucial. They will need to find ways to compensate for these absences while maintaining competitive performances on the field.

As one of Italy’s top teams, Juventus is expected to overcome these difficulties, but the recurring injury problems are undoubtedly frustrating. Against Monza, their resilience will be tested again as they strive to secure a positive result despite these ongoing challenges.