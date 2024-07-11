There is a strong belief that Teun Koopmeiners’ next club could be Juventus, and Atalanta remains open to a bid from the Bianconeri.

Juve has some of the finest players in Italy in their squad, but they still want to improve their team, and this summer is a time for rebuilding.

The midfield was a significant problem for the Bianconeri last season as they struggled to make a meaningful impact.

The men in black and white want to address that issue in this campaign and are working on deals for several players.

They have already signed Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram, and the next midfielder expected to move to the Allianz Stadium is Teun Koopmeiners.

The Dutchman is keen on the move, having spoken to Juve about their project last season.

Atalanta has no problem selling him to the Old Lady, but they want 60 million euros and have been waiting for offers from Turin.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that despite the speculation, Juventus has still not made an approach to sign the Dutchman yet.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners remains one of the best midfielders we can add to our squad, and the Dutchman would make us even better, so we need to start negotiations now.