Juventus has the most serious interest in Frattesi in Italy

Davide Frattesi, the talented midfielder, has attracted interest from several top clubs in Serie A, including Juventus, Inter Milan, and AS Roma.

Frattesi has emerged as one of the standout performers in his position throughout the league this season, impressing with his performances on the field. His displays have caught the attention of these clubs, who see him as a valuable addition to their squads.

With Juventus set to lose Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes at the end of the season, they are actively seeking replacements, and Frattesi has emerged as a player who can help elevate their midfield. However, there is strong competition from other clubs who are also vying for his signature, making them serious contenders.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juventus is regarded as the club with the most serious interest in Frattesi among the Serie A clubs. While no official approach has been made yet, the report suggests that Juventus is currently the frontrunner for his signature.

The situation indicates that Juventus is in a favourable position to secure Frattesi, but the competition should not be underestimated as other clubs remain in the race for his services.

Juve FC Says

It is good to hear that we are the favourites, but it does not change anything if we don’t act fast and add him to our squad.

A new suitor could emerge and seal the deal in days while we struggle to table an offer to Sassuolo.

He might not fancy a move to only Juve as was the case with Manuel Locatelli, so we must act fast not to lose him.