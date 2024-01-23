Juventus adopted a strategic approach in the summer by sending several promising youngsters out on loan to gain valuable playing time. With the absence of European competitions this season, the Bianconeri opted for a streamlined squad, focusing on the league and Italian Cup campaigns.

Players like Matias Soule and Dean Huijsen have showcased their talents while on loan at Serie A clubs, contributing to their development. Transfermarkt has recently highlighted that Juventus leads Serie A in terms of the most valuable loan stars, with their loanees collectively valued at 85 million euros. Sassuolo closely follows Juventus with 75 million euros worth of loaned players.

This indicates that Juventus possesses a wealth of talented players within their loaned-out contingent, potentially minimising the need for major, high-cost signings in the upcoming summer transfer window. The club’s emphasis on developing and providing opportunities for their young talents seems to be yielding positive results.

Juve FC Says

We have some top talents out on loan, and this list shows they could return in the summer and do well for us.

We will only splash the cash on new players if we do not find good enough contributors among our returning loanees.