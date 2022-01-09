goal
Juventus has their worst goal record in two decades – even Empoli scored more this season

January 9, 2022 - 11:30 am

Juventus is having a tough season, and their struggles are more evident in the number of goals they have scored.

Although Max Allegri has top players like Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala in his attack, the club is still struggling.

A new report on Calciomercato claims the 28 goals Juve has scored in the league this season is their worst tally at this stage of a campaign since 1999/2000.

That stat also shows that Sassuolo, with 31 goals, Empoli 33 and Verona 36 have all scored more goals than Juve.

This has been one of the worst ways to perform in Serie A and fans are hopeful the goals will flow in this second half of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Considering the attackers Juve has on their books right now, it is surprising that they are struggling for goals.

Allegri is famed for being pragmatic, but his team always scores goals and has done better in the past than the current group.

Moise Kean was in top form at PSG last season and Morata is also a recognisable goal-scorer.

Their struggles at the Allianz Stadium could be down to the tactics being employed by the manager. Hopefully, this second half of the season would be much better.

