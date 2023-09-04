Juventus has long been renowned for their strong defensive performances under the guidance of Max Allegri, and this reputation has been upheld since his return to the club.

The Bianconeri are considered one of the top clubs in Italy and are poised to compete for and potentially win the Serie A title this season. Juventus takes great pride in their defensive solidity, and their manager prioritises keeping a clean sheet over a high-scoring offence.

Allegri has employed this defensive system for a significant period, and it proved successful during his initial tenure at the club, resulting in numerous trophies.

Following their recent 2-0 victory against Empoli, Opta has revealed that Juventus has set a new defensive record in Europe’s top five leagues. This accomplishment underscores their commitment to defensive excellence and their ability to maintain their reputation as one of the best defensive teams in European football.

They tweeted:

“8 – No team has kept more clean sheets in away matches than Juventus in the big five European leagues in 2023 (eight, like Lazio). Concentration.”

Juve FC Says

We know we are one of the most secure clubs at the back, with our defence able to withstand the attacks of most clubs in the country.

However, we need to stay focused and even target improving this number by the end of the year.