Juventus has three striker alternatives to Morata

Juventus continues to work on the return of Alvaro Morata after Max Allegri made it clear that the Spaniard is his preferred choice.

The Bianconeri need a new striker that will act as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

Morata played that role to perfection in the last campaign and the Spaniard now understands most things around the club.

He spent the last two campaigns on loan at Juve, but the Bianconeri is struggling to make his move permanent.

They still hope to sign him, but a report on Football Italia claims they have also identified a few alternatives in case a move for him does not happen.

It names Anthony Martial of Manchester United, Timo Werner of Chelsea and Luis Muriel of Atalanta as their main alternatives to the former Chelsea man.

Juve FC Says

Morata would not struggle to settle at Juve if he returns to the club, however, we can only secure his return if we can meet Atleti’s demand.

Time is running out to get that deal sorted and we probably need to focus our attention on an alternative now.

Martial and Werner have struggled in England, but they could make an impact at Juve if they buy into our playing style.

But Muriel is probably our best option, especially off the bench because he is good at running at tired defenders.