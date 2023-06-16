Juventus has time to respond to Inter Milan’s push to sign Frattesi

Juventus doesn’t face a significant risk of losing out on Davide Frattesi, as Inter Milan emerges as a strong contender to secure the services of the midfielder.

Although the Bianconeri have been monitoring Frattesi for the past few months and appeared to be the front-runners at the end of the previous season, Inter Milan has displayed a greater determination in their pursuit of the Italian international in recent weeks.

Inter recently engaged in discussions with Sassuolo, causing some anxiety among Juventus supporters who feared that it signalled the Nerazzurri’s imminent capture of the talented player.

However, a report from Tuttojuve reveals that despite holding talks with Sassuolo, Inter is not on the verge of finalising the signing. They still need to make adjustments to their budget to secure Frattesi’s signature, which provides Juventus with an opportunity to make a late push and potentially secure his services.

Therefore, Juventus still has sufficient time to add Frattesi to their squad and could potentially succeed even with a late surge in their efforts.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is in demand and we must not think Inter is the only competition we have for his signature.

If we want him, we must act fast to add him to our squad as soon as possible. Otherwise, a new suitor could emerge to seal the deal ahead of Inter and us.