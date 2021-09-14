Juventus has to do better in the Champions League now that Allegri is back

Juventus reached the final of the Champions League in 2015 and 2017 and that showed good progress in their bid to win the competition again.

However, the way that Juve have performed in recent seasons in Europe’s elite competition their fans would have been far better off taking advantage of the latest betmgm online bonus instead of putting their hard-earned money on the Bianconeri to win in Europe. Those same fans will be hoping that this season is more successful.

Juventus remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but in the last few seasons, they have failed to reach at least the semi-finals of the competition.

After losing the 2017 final to Real Madrid, the Spanish club beat them at the quarter-final stage in the 2017/2018 campaign.

Juve then added Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad that summer after he had helped Madrid to win the competition for three consecutive seasons.

However, they were eliminated by Ajax at the quarter-final stage in the 2018/2019 campaign.

In the last two seasons, they have faced a round of 16 elimination from Lyon and FC Porto and have since brought back Massimiliano Allegri.

He was their manager when they reached the final of the competition in 2015 and 2017.

He seems to know how to get them to perform on the European stage and the club believes he can give them a good campaign in Europe this season.

Andrea Pirlo and Maurizio Sarri showed that the work Allegri had done previously was underappreciated and he now has the chance to build on his excellent reputation.

Allegri managed Juve from 2014 to 2019 during his first stint at the club and it was only in the 2015/2016 campaign that they failed to make it past the round of 16 stage of the competition.

The Livorno-native has shown over the years that he knows how to get this Juve team to perform in the Champions League.

He returns to a side that struggled last season and his players might not be full of confidence.

They have also sold their leading scorer last season, Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd and so it is going to take some hard work from them to have a good season.

They have already started the campaign poorly with no wins from their opening three league matches and they have also lost their last two matches in Serie A.

But as they start their Champions League campaign against Malmo, it gives them the chance to get a first competitive win of the campaign.

The club’s fans still dream of winning the UCL again and after failing to do that with Ronaldo in their team, Allegri will have to find another way.

He wouldn’t be bothered much about the departure of the Portuguese star because his team did better in the competition when they didn’t have him with them.

Whichever approach Allegri chooses, Juve simply has to perform better in the Champions League in this campaign and it starts with the match against Malmo.