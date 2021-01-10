Juventus has to prioritise winning the Champions League this season

Juventus has won the previous nine Scudettos and the club is currently trying to win it for a tenth consecutive time.

This campaign offers them the opportunity to do that even though there is the usual competition to contend with.

Lazio, Inter Milan, and Atalanta tried to take the title from Juventus last season but they would have been better off choosing a new online casino as the Bianconeri emerged as champions once again.

Frankly, while that success is great, achieving the same goal all the time can become boring.

Winning the Scudetto again this season would be good for the CV of Andrea Pirlo and add to the history of the club.

But it is winning the Champions League that will really add to the club’s legacy and that has to be the focus for this season.

Juve is one of the biggest teams in Europe, however, without a recent Champions Leagues win, they will be a little short of the absolute top tier.

Football fans of the top tier clubs, for example, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich can banter Juventus as local champions and who can blame them?

Being Champions League winners, especially over recent seasons and on a regular basis brings respect and a certain arrogance, just look at AC Milan.

Liverpool didn’t win the Premier League in 30 years, but they were respected a lot because of their exploits in Europe.

Juventus hasn’t won the Champions League in over 20 years, and frankly, they are not that feared by Europe’s major clubs.

When a team like Lyon can play against the Bianconeri without fear and eliminate them from the Champions League, then you know something is wrong.

That failure last season was one of the reasons that Maurizio Sarri was fired, Pirlo will want to avoid that fate against FC Porto in the next round.

Juventus simply cannot envisage defeat and not just from a legacy point of view but also from a financial perspective, nothing short of a win will do.

Porto has some pedigree in the competition, but they are simply not a team that the Italian champions should lose against.

Pirlo will want to end his first season with a trophy and while a Scudetto will be an enormous achievement for him, a Champions League would set his reputation in stone.

Juve has, in all fairness, done as much as it can to try and win Europe’s elite competition including signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

The Portuguese attacker has remained in top form, but they can only rely on him for so long and really do need to take advantage of his presence at the club to win this season’s Champions League.

The first step would be to take the game against Porto as serious as they took their last group game against Barcelona.