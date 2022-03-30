Juventus has to solve Moise Kean problem before they can sign Azzurri star

Juventus has been linked with a move for Giacomo Raspadori for a long time, and he looks mature enough to make the transfer now.

The Sassuolo striker will become the next main attacker for the Italian national team and that means he is better than the other Azzurri strikers now.

Juve could move for a new forward when the transfer window reopens even though they have signed Dusan Vlahovic recently.

The future of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala remains uncertain and they could both leave the club at the end of the season.

If that happens, a few attackers could join the group and one of their targets is Raspadori.

However, Calciomercato says they need to offload Moise Kean before they can add him to the group.

The Everton loanee is at Juve on a two-year temporary spell that could be made permanent. The report claims Juve might have to offload him in the summer, with PSG keen to land him.

However, if they cannot do that this summer, he might remain and that could force them to abandon their pursuit of Raspadori.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is developing very well and the striker would be a great addition to our current squad if he makes the move to Turin.

However, Kean might feel he hasn’t been given enough chances by the club and might need that next season to prove he is not a flop.