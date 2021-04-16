Juventus has to wait another year if they want to sign budding superstar

If Juventus is serious about signing Erling Haaland, they might have to wait for another season before they get their man.

The Norwegian is one of the most sought-after strikers in the world at the moment as he continues to deliver top-notch performances for Borussia Dortmund.

The Germans are struggling to earn a place in the Champions League for next season and there are fears that it would force him to leave the club in the summer.

However, Todofichajes says he now looks more likely to remain with them for another year.

This is because the demands of his agent are not reachable to most of his suitors.

Mino Raiola is looking to make the striker one of the highest players in the world and is demanding a salary of around 30m euros net per season.

This is after a team would have paid around 100m euros to sign him and other fees that haven’t been talked about yet.

This simply makes the operation unachievable for Juventus as the Bianconeri battle to sort out their finances.

Andrea Pirlo’s side has already recorded financial losses in the first half of the season and that could be the same story at the end of the campaign.