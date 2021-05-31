Juventus has told Ronaldo what they think about his future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has continued to be the subject of debate for some time now.

The Portuguese star is one of the biggest players in the world and success has followed him everywhere he has played.

The attacker joined Juventus in 2018 to help them end their wait for a Champions League crown.

He has scored the goals that could help them achieve that objective, but they have fallen short each time.

Since he has been at the club, they haven’t reached the semi-finals yet.

FC Porto eliminated them from the Round of 16 stage this season and the manner of their elimination drew criticism.

Being the highest earner in the team means that he has had the most criticism and this has brought about speculation that he could leave the club.

It remains unclear if he would play for the club next season, but Corriere dello Sport via Il Bianconeri reports that Juventus has told the player and his agent that it might be best if he left the Allianz Stadium.

The report further said that the attacker also wants to say goodbye, but getting a team to pay him as much as he earns at Juve at the moment is very tough.