Juventus has two plans to land big Arsenal summer target

Houssem Aouar is one player that Juventus wanted to sign in the summer as they looked to bolster their team.

The Frenchman had been instrumental as Juventus were eliminated by Lyon in the Champions League round of 16 last season.

He has developed into one of the best young midfielders in Europe at the moment as he continues to attract the attention of several teams.

Arsenal was keen to sign him in the last transfer window with the Gunners reportedly putting in a bid that wasn’t good enough for Lyon to accept.

The French side turned down the offer and while Juve didn’t try to sign him, they now have the chance to do that.

Calciomercato claims that the Bianconeri are keen to have him in their team and they have two plans to lure him to Turin.

It says that Andrea Pirlo loves the midfielder and the club also supports him in the pursuit, so they have decided to walk around the 60-70m euros that Lyon wants for his signature.

The report claims that Juventus is considering an exchange that would involve Mattia De Sciglio going the other way, they might even offer Federico Bernardeschi too.

Secondly, the Bianconeri are thinking about asking to take him on loan for two years before redeeming him with a permanent transfer.

Whether either offer will be good enough is open to debate, there is also a strong possibility that Arsenal will return and have another go themselves.