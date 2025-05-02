Francisco Conceição has experienced a significant dip in form at Juventus during the second half of the season, despite being one of the standout performers in the first half. The winger had impressed under the management of Thiago Motta, and there was strong belief that the Bianconeri would make his loan move permanent based on those performances. However, the managerial change at the club has altered his trajectory, and he is now finding it difficult to maintain relevance under Igor Tudor.

This shift has brought about uncertainty regarding his future at the club, and it appears that FC Porto may begin preparing for his return. Although Conceição has expressed a desire to remain in Turin, the current circumstances suggest that his continuation at Juventus is far from guaranteed. With only a few matches remaining, he has a limited window in which to influence the club’s final decision.

As the season approaches its conclusion, many supporters are eager to know whether Juventus have made a definitive decision on the winger’s future. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are yet to reach a conclusion, and all options remain under consideration. No formal decision has been made regarding whether Conceição will be retained beyond the end of the current campaign.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

At present, the club’s focus remains firmly on achieving a top-four finish in Serie A, which is crucial to their ambitions. The leadership at Juventus does not intend to allow transfer decisions to become a distraction during this critical period. The future of individual players, including Conceição, will be addressed only once the season has ended.

Conceição must therefore make the most of the limited opportunities remaining if he hopes to extend his stay. Until then, the club’s immediate priority is securing a strong finish in the league, and discussions around player contracts or permanent deals will be postponed until those objectives are either met or missed.