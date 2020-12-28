Juventus hatch plan to beat all the competition for American talent

Bryan Reynolds looks set to become the next top talent to move from the American MLS to Europe.

The 19-year-old is one of the most impressive youngsters coming from North America and it is understandable that several teams want to sign him.

Juventus is facing competition from Club Brugge and AS Roma at the moment and the Belgians have already made him an offer worth around 7m euros.

Calciomercato says that Juventus want to go as high as 9 million euros to beat them to his signature.

The Bianconeri will struggle to get him on their team because they don’t have another space for a non-European player.

Their plan is to get Cagliari to sign him for the rest of the season, hoping that they should have freed some space in their team at the end of this campaign.

The Bianconeri has a good relationship with Cagliari and that will be beneficial in their bid to bring him to Italy.

Reynolds will also see more game time at Cagliari and he will hope that he can get the chance to play regularly for the Bianconeri when he finally joins them.