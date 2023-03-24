Juventus hatches a financial plan to keep Sandro

Alex Sandro’s contract expires at the end of this season and he is one of the players expected to leave Juventus.

The Brazilian keeps playing, but there is a general agreement that his level of performance has dropped in the last few seasons.

This has fuelled reports that he will leave the club at the end of this season as one of the free agents in the group.

However, Sandro seems to have improved lately and the club is having a change of mind over his future.

Still, they do not intend to keep him in their squad on the same salary he earns now, 7m euros per season.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the black and whites want to hand him a new two-year deal and intend to split his current wage into both seasons.

This means Sandro must agree to a deal worth 3.5m euros per season before he can sign an extension.

Juve FC Says

Sandro is keen to remain at the club and has worked hard to earn an extension to his current terms.

However, the left-back might not accept the terms, especially if he gets another suitor willing to pay him more to join them.