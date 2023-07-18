Juventus hatches a plan to beat competitors to sign Empoli youngster

Juventus is showing interest in Tommaso Baldanzi, an emerging talent from Empoli. However, they are aware that other clubs are also keen on signing him. The Bianconeri understand that Baldanzi may not have immediate playing opportunities at the Allianz Stadium due to their ongoing squad rebuilding process.

While Juventus is eager to bolster their squad with players who can contribute to winning trophies quickly, they also recognise that Baldanzi might not be fully ready for such a role just yet. Waiting for him to mature as a player could result in other clubs beating them to his signature before the transfer window closes.

To address this situation, a report on Calciomercato suggests that Juventus is considering a strategy they have used in the past with Nicolo Rovella. The plan is to sign Baldanzi and then loan him back to Empoli, allowing him to continue his development by gaining more game time at his current club. This approach proved successful with Rovella, who honed his skills at Genoa before ultimately joining Juventus.

By securing Baldanzi’s future with a contract while letting him stay at Empoli on loan, Juventus aims to ensure they have a talented prospect within their ranks, while also providing the young player with the necessary experience and playing time to reach his full potential.

Juve FC Says

Baldanzi is a top talent we do not want to miss out on, as he will likely join another top Italian side this summer.

Allowing him to stay on loan at Empoli will also make him accept our approach, believing we have his best interest at heart.