Federico Chiesa is undeniably one of Juventus’ most crucial players, and the club is determined to keep him in their ranks both in the immediate future and beyond. Chiesa has found a role in which he thrives under the guidance of Max Allegri and consistently delivers strong performances every time he takes the field.

While several other clubs are closely monitoring the talented winger and would be eager to secure his services when the transfer window reopens, Juventus remains confident that Chiesa has a desire to stay with the club. They are actively working on securing his future by offering him a new contract.

According to a report on Football Italia, Juventus plans to hold talks with Chiesa’s agent at the end of this year to propose a one-year contract extension, which would ensure that he remains with the club for several more seasons. This move not only demonstrates Juventus’ commitment to retaining Chiesa but also serves to protect his market value, particularly in the face of continued interest from clubs like Liverpool. Juventus could consider cashing in on Chiesa in the future, but the new contract would provide them with added leverage in any potential negotiations.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is too important for us to sell and we should consider handing him a long-term deal instead of a short one.

But if the long-term plan remains to offload him eventually for a good fee, then a short-term extension is good enough.