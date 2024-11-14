Juventus has been delighted with Francisco Conceição’s performances since his loan arrival from FC Porto this past summer. Initially, the club intended to sign him outright, but Porto’s tough negotiating stance led Juventus to settle for a loan arrangement worth €7 million. Conceição has since made a strong impression, showing dynamism and technical skill in his role, even with competition from recent signing Nicolás González. Juventus is now keen to make the winger a permanent fixture at the club.

However, Porto’s valuation of Conceição presents a financial challenge. The Portuguese side reportedly demands €30 million for a permanent transfer, a sum that Juventus aims to reduce through a creative deal structure. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is exploring the possibility of a swap deal that would involve Tiago Djaló, currently on loan at Porto. Juventus values Djaló between €10 million and €15 million, hoping this player exchange could lower the cash outlay required to secure Conceição.

Djaló has shown impressive form in Portugal, attracting attention from various clubs. Juventus views him as a valuable asset they could leverage to reduce Conceição’s overall transfer fee. If Porto declines the swap arrangement, Juventus reportedly plans to sell Djaló to generate funds specifically for Conceição’s transfer. This strategic move shows Juventus’s commitment to integrating the winger into their long-term plans, with Conceição himself openly expressing a desire to stay in Turin.

Conceição has quickly become a fan favourite and demonstrated his adaptability in Juventus’s system, making a permanent deal a priority for the club. His skillset complements Juventus’s tactical approach, and with his own interest in remaining in Turin, negotiations seem likely to continue intensively through the winter transfer window. Juventus’s willingness to make significant moves reflects their belief in Conceição’s potential to contribute to the club’s ambitions in Serie A and Europe.