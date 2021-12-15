Juventus hatches a plan to recall one of its impressive loan players

It is well known that Juventus has problems in their current midfield. The Bianconeri is now looking to fix that next month.

Buying a top-quality player in the January transfer window for any position is like finding a needle in a haystack.

But the Bianconeri doesn’t really need to spend cash on someone new because they have a loanee who is thriving at his temporary home.

Juventus signed Nicolo Rovella at the start of this year but allowed the youngster to remain on loan at Genoa until the end of this season.

The 20-year-old has been thriving at the home of The Griffin and he is one of their key players now.

While he develops well, Juventus’ midfielders are struggling to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium.

Calciomercato says the club is now considering cutting his loan spell short by six months.

The report says Juve hopes to send other youngsters from their Under23s to Genoa in exchange for the early return of Rovella.

Juve FC Says

The second half of this season will be very important to the Bianconeri and we need to sign the best players we can get.

Rovella looks ready to play for our senior team, but it might be a bad idea to cut his loan spell short because he still has a lot of development to do.

However, if we cannot get a more experienced alternative that can get the job done, bringing him back to the club is an option we should seriously consider.