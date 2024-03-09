Juventus is reportedly interested in securing the services of Michele Di Gregorio from Monza to make him their primary goalkeeper once Wojciech Szczęsny departs the club.

While Szczęsny is currently performing well and remains in good shape, Juventus is aware that his form may not be sustained over an extended period. As a result, the club is actively seeking to strengthen the goalkeeper position for the future.

Di Gregorio is identified as their top target for this role, and several other leading Italian clubs are also monitoring the goalkeeper from Monza. Given the competition, Juventus aims to secure his signature early, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb indicates the club’s intention to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The proposed plan involves Di Gregorio spending a season as a backup to the current number-one goalkeeper at Juventus before eventually taking over the role after a year.

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio is a fine goalie, but Szczęsny has remained in top shape and would be eager to ensure he keeps proving good enough.

This could make the Monza man rethink his decision to move to Turin because he might not get the game time he wants immediately.

We need to convince him and show him a clear plan to make him the first choice after a year.