Juventus hatches a plan to sign their key transfer target

Juventus remains in the running to sign Dusan Vlahovic, and the Bianconeri wants to win the race for his signature.

The Serbian striker is also being pursued by several other clubs, but Juve is working hard to emerge as the destination for the 21-year-old.

They know Fiorentina will not want to do a deal with them unless it is for a good fee and they are now working hard to raise the funds needed.

Fichajes.net reports that the Bianconeri are looking to cash in on three players to raise money for his purchase.

Juve has already placed Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on their transfer list and both players have now been joined by Dejan Kulusevski.

The Swede has failed to adapt to the change in management and Juve is now looking to offload him.

Juve FC Says

These transfer-listed players have failed to impress at Juve so far, but they are not so bad that they cannot make an impact elsewhere.

While someone like Rabiot has continued to get game time under Max Allegri, his performance under the returning gaffer has simply been too poor.

Kulusevski would likely command the most transfer money among these players and Juve will hope they can sell them off in time to compete for Vlahovic.

The striker should be the biggest signing the Bianconeri makes next summer, but they would also likely add players to other positions in the team.