Juventus hatches plan to land 26-year-old Argentine midfielder

Rodrigo de Paul has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus this season as he continues to impress for Udinese.

The Argentinean has been a consistent performer for his current team and Juventus has been monitoring his progress.

The Bianconeri are keen to land him, but Udinese wants around 30-40m euros before they will sell him, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims that the Italian champions are so keen to sign him that they have already hatched plans that have worked for them already.

The coronavirus pandemic meant that Juve had limited cash to spend in the last transfer window, however, the Bianconeri still managed to pull off the transfer of the likes of Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata.

Both players joined them on loan with an option or obligation to be signed permanently at the end of their loan tenure.

The report says that this is one of the plans that Juventus wants to use to land De Paul as well.

Morata is on loan from Atletico Madrid and the Bianconeri has the option to sign him permanently or to extend the loan for yet another season.

This agreement gives them the chance to complete the transfer when they have become financially capable of doing that, and they hope it will work in the case of De Paul as well.