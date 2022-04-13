Juventus have 31 loaned-out players: Which ones could join Allegri’s squad next season

Between the first team, the U-23 squad and the youth sector, Juventus have an enormous roster to manage.

Therefore, the club has been heavily relying on loan moves to keep the situation under control. However, the Bianconeri will be facing a major problem due to a new FIFA regulation that prevents clubs from loaning out more than eight players.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus currently have 31 loaned-out players. The list doesn’t even include Dejan Kulusevski and Rolando Mandragora who will respectively remain at Tottenham and Torino on a permanent basis.

So who are the most likely players to earn a spot at Max Allegri’s court next campaign?

The report talks about a duel between Nicolò Rovella and Nicolò Fagioli. The two young starlets will contend for a place in the midfield department.

On the other hand, fellow midfielder Filippo Ranocchia will embark on a new loan adventure either with another Serie B side aiming for promotion or even a top-tier club.

As for Aaron Ramsey, if Rangers opt against maintaining his services beyond the current season, Juventus could resort for an early contract termination.

In defense, Radu Dragusin is facing another season on loan, but there should be space in Turin for January signing Federico Gatti.

Finally, the source expects the likes of Mohamed Ihattaren, Felix Correia, Paolo Gozzi and Luca Clemenza to be sent on new loan moves.