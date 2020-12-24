Camavinga
Juventus have a big hurdle to overcome in their pursuit of exciting 18-year-old

December 24, 2020 - 6:00 pm

Eduardo Camavinga is attracting the attention of Juventus, but Rennes is refusing to allow him to leave them.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the top young talents in Europe at the moment as he continues to deliver performances that are beyond his age.

His mature showings have seen him earn a place in the senior France national team after he helped Rennes qualify for the Champions League at the end of last season.

He is still young, but even Rennes know that they will become too small for him one day, but they are not sitting idly by and allowing his suitors to have their way in terms of signing him.

Calciomercato says that they are looking to keep hold of him for now and receiving big money when he does finally leave them.

The report quotes Rennes’ director, Florian Maurice who reiterated that they are working towards offering him a new deal

He explains to Ouest-France via Calciomercato: “We are always working on renewal, not because there is a change of agent or anything else. We always have the idea of ​​continuing with Eduardo and finding a solution”.

That deal might keep him with them for a while longer, but the goal is likely to protect his transfer value.

