Juventus are keen to sign Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis next summer, as his loan stint got off to a spectacular start.

The Bianconeri secured the services of the young Portuguese winger until the end of the season for a loan fee worth 7 million euros. However, Juve do not have an obligation or an option to buy the player at the end of the campaign, but a mere gentlemen’s agreement with Porto which gives them the option for a first refusal.

Moreover, the 21-year-old’s contract with the Dragao includes a release clause worth 30 million euros that will become valid next summer. But while most observers believe this figure will be necessary to secure the player’s signature, Juventus reportedly have an ace up the sleeve as they attempt to drive the price down.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will offer the services of Tiago Djalo as part of the package to sign Conceicao permanently.

The 24-year-old defender joined Juventus last January, completing a transfer from Lille. Nevertheless, he was still working on regaining his fitness following an ACL injury, so he had to wait until the final round of last season to make his first appearance for the club.

Djalo then failed to impress Thiago Motta in pre-season, so the club sent him on loan to Porto where he’s beginning to find his feet again.

Therefore, the Portuguese giants could be interested in keeping the centre-back beyond the current campaign. If so, this would open the door for a direct swap that allows Juventus to get a comprehensive discount on Conceicao’s 30-million price tag.

The young winger has rapidly cemented himself as a protagonist at Motta’s court, especially following his Champions League heroics in Leipzig and his valiant efforts in the Derby d’Italia against Inter.