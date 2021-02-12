Juventus have a condition before they can move for Marcelo

Juventus is one team that could land Real Madrid left-back, Marcelo as he comes to the end of his time with Los Blancos.

The Brazilian is one of the most decorated players in the world, and they will not be offering him a new contract.

His current deal will run until the end of next season, but Calciomercato claims that there would be no last season for him at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid is keen on getting rid of him, and that has to happen in the summer.

Juve made a move for him in the last summer transfer window as they looked for reinforcements in that position.

They couldn’t meet his wage demands at the time, and the report maintains that he would have to lower it to earn a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

He currently earns close to 8m euros at the Bernabeu. Juve will not meet that amount for his services.

Juve see his transfer as a similar coup to them landing Dani Alves from Barcelona in 2016.

The full-back was 33, that would be Marcelo’s age when this season ends.

Marcelo has won 5 La Liga and 6 Champions Leagues since he has been in Madrid.