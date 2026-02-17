Juventus suffered a heavy 5,2 defeat to Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League playoff this evening. The Bianconeri travelled to Istanbul for what was expected to be a stern test and quickly discovered why visiting sides often struggle in that environment.
The atmosphere inside the stadium was intense, with Galatasaray supporters creating relentless noise in an effort to unsettle the Juventus players. The Turkish side has enjoyed an impressive domestic campaign and is determined to translate that form onto the European stage, fully aware that Juventus represented formidable opposition.
First Half Turnaround
Galatasaray struck first when Gabriel Sara opened the scoring for the home side, putting Juve on the back foot early in the contest. However, the Bianconeri responded almost immediately through Teun Koopmeiners, who restored parity with a composed finish.
The Dutch midfielder then struck again 16 minutes later to give Juventus the lead for the first time in the match. At that stage, the visitors appeared to have weathered the early storm and were beginning to assert control.
Their momentum was disrupted, though, when Gleison Bremer was forced off with what appeared to be a serious injury. Despite that setback, Juventus went into the interval ahead, raising hopes of a positive result in a notoriously difficult venue.
Second Half Collapse
The contest shifted dramatically after the restart. Noa Lang and Davinson Sanchez both found the net in quick succession, turning the game in Galatasaray’s favour and swinging the momentum firmly towards the hosts.
Matters deteriorated further for Juventus when Juan Cabal, who had been introduced at halftime, received two yellow cards in rapid succession and was dismissed. Reduced to ten men, Juve struggled to contain their opponents.
Galatasaray capitalised fully on the numerical advantage, adding two further goals to secure a commanding 5-2 victory. Juventus now faces a daunting task in the return leg, with a significant deficit to overturn if they are to progress in the competition.
2 Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment
Some facts are always ignored.
Cabal’s defense is serie b level and shouldn’t play at UCL. Another disastrous purchase by Giuntoli.
Gatti is terrible at defense and hasn’t played for long time.
If Bremer couldn’t play, 352 is better choice.
The team can’t play two serious consecutive games, especially after an exhausting and emotional loss.
Counter attack should always be the first choice in the UCL. Openda should play as the starter.
Top 4 finish seems unlikely if beaten by Como again.
I agree with cabal. A very mediocre display from him. I don’t know what happened in the second half. They completely fell apart. The second goal they were very lazy in not pushing up the back line after the clearance and allowed the ball to be cycled back in. In the defensive phase they do play a back 3 but the massive problem is using Gatti in bremer position. Gatti cannot lead the back line. Especially with such limited playing time. It would have been more serviceable to put kalulu in the center and Gatti on the right as that’s sides CB and in the attacking phase as the overlapping right back as he has played before. Holm on and pushing kalulu into CB would have been the better call. I think the most damning point was the midfield. Usually when a team collapses It is getting overrun it’s usually the midfield where the problem starts. Locatelli and Thuram struggled to get on the ball or have any type of possession. All the give aways were in the center of the pitch and we were made to pay for them. Thuram played poorly – he was practically non existent except for the foolish back pass across his own box to Kelly that lead to the 3 goal. Just clear the ball. Yildiz was very bad this game. He was non existent after about 15 mins and his attitude later in the game was just frustration and when he got the ball he was sloppy with his possession, especially for the first goal but to be fair to him that was a terrible place to throw in from cambiasso. Top tier players rise to the occasion. Frustration as fuel to push yourself is fine, but frustration and sloppy play is not acceptable. I can’t believe that the only person on that pitch for Juve that looked like they belonged there was Koopmeiners. His best game for Juve without a doubt. Mckennie did well at the beginning of the game but I think this team was driven into the ground from the inter game and just didn’t have the energy to compete with gala’s very intense play. Especially with 10 men. I don’t see a turnaround coming for the next leg. So CL is done and now we have to focus on top 4 and the como game. That will be a massive game this weekend. No rest for the weary.