Juventus suffered a heavy 5,2 defeat to Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League playoff this evening. The Bianconeri travelled to Istanbul for what was expected to be a stern test and quickly discovered why visiting sides often struggle in that environment.

The atmosphere inside the stadium was intense, with Galatasaray supporters creating relentless noise in an effort to unsettle the Juventus players. The Turkish side has enjoyed an impressive domestic campaign and is determined to translate that form onto the European stage, fully aware that Juventus represented formidable opposition.

First Half Turnaround

Galatasaray struck first when Gabriel Sara opened the scoring for the home side, putting Juve on the back foot early in the contest. However, the Bianconeri responded almost immediately through Teun Koopmeiners, who restored parity with a composed finish.

The Dutch midfielder then struck again 16 minutes later to give Juventus the lead for the first time in the match. At that stage, the visitors appeared to have weathered the early storm and were beginning to assert control.

Their momentum was disrupted, though, when Gleison Bremer was forced off with what appeared to be a serious injury. Despite that setback, Juventus went into the interval ahead, raising hopes of a positive result in a notoriously difficult venue.

Second Half Collapse

The contest shifted dramatically after the restart. Noa Lang and Davinson Sanchez both found the net in quick succession, turning the game in Galatasaray’s favour and swinging the momentum firmly towards the hosts.

Matters deteriorated further for Juventus when Juan Cabal, who had been introduced at halftime, received two yellow cards in rapid succession and was dismissed. Reduced to ten men, Juve struggled to contain their opponents.

Galatasaray capitalised fully on the numerical advantage, adding two further goals to secure a commanding 5-2 victory. Juventus now faces a daunting task in the return leg, with a significant deficit to overturn if they are to progress in the competition.