Juventus have a new rival in the race for Tchouameni

Since the summer, Aurelien Tchouameni’s name has been regularly appearing on Juve’s radars. The Italians’ interest in the young midfielder is no longer a hidden secret.

The Bianconeri reportedly tried to sign the 21-year-old during the summer transfer market while they were searching for a midfield enforcer. At the end of the day, Manuel Locatelli was the only midfielder to land in Turin during the summer, but a future deal for the Monaco man remained on the cards.

However, the competition for the former Bordeaux youngster is growing further, with European giants taking note of his talents one after the other.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City won’t be the only competitors for Juventus in the race for Tchouameni, as Bayern Munich have now entered the fray.

The report adds that the Bavarians are planning for a revolution in the middle of the park next summer under their new manager Julian Nigelsmann.

The young tactician will be hoping to add the Monaco man to his star-studded squad, while his compatriot Corentin Tolisso is tipped for an exit.

Therefore, the Old Lady risks losing yet another transfer target in favor of a club who is in a much better financial shape.

Tchouameni arrived to the principality side in January 2020, and is currently a vital member within Robert Kovac’s squad. The young man have thus far started in every match for Monaco since the start of the new campaign.