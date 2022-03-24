Juventus have a ploy to drive down Morata’s transfer fee

In the summer of 2020, Alvaro Morata sealed his return to Juventus, having represented the club between 2014 and 2016.

The Bianconeri have already splashed 20 million euros to have him on loan from Atletico Madrid for two seasons.

But at the end of the current campaign, the Italians will have a choice to make, as the initial agreement with the Spanish club states that they’ll have to pay another 35 millions to maintain the player’s services on a permanent basis.

Nevertheless, Corriere dello Sport (via ilBianconero) explains how Juventus will attempt to drive the price with a wicked plan.

The source believes that neither Morata nor Atletico are eager to reunite with one another. Both parties prefer to part ways once and for all.

Moreover, the striker’s contract expires in 2023. Hence, Juventus can simply wait for another 12 months to sign him for free rather that splashing 35 additional millions.

But as the report explains, this is only a trick from the Old Lady’s part, as knowing this fact, the Spanish capital club would be willing to renegotiate the terms and accept a lower transfer fee.

Apparently, the Bianconeri are hoping for a compromise worth 15 millions which would arguably suit all parties.

Juve FC say

Since all three parties want to see Morata lingering in Turin, a certain deal should eventually be reached.

Letting Morata leave only to sign him in 2023 sounds like an unlikely plan. After all, Juventus would need to find a replacement in the meantime.

However, this would serve as a smart ploy to reduce Atletico’s asking price