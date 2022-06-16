Following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus are looking for a solid defender capable of replacing the former captain.

While Federico Gatti will try to claim a starting spot alongside Matthijs de Ligt or Leonardo Bouncci, the Bianconeri still need a more accomplished center back.

For his part, Benoit Badiashile is one of the main candidates who rose to the scene. Despite being only 21 years of age, the Frenchman has been acting as a stalwart in Monaco’s backline for years.

But according to RMC Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus could face some competition from Sevilla for the young defender’s services.

Following the departure of Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea will attempt to replace the new Real Madrid man with Jules Koundé.

The latter’s exit would leave a major hole in Sevilla’s defense, but the Andalusians would then reinvest the cash on Badiashile, as the source explains.

The report adds that Monaco values the young defender at around 30 million euros.

Juve FC say

In the current day and age, Juventus can expect to find some competition for every player they attempt to sign, and Sevilla have become a force not be reckoned with on the transfer market.

But if Federico Cherubini and company believe that Badiashile is the right answer for Max Allegri’s defense, then they must be willing to put on a fight to lure the Frenchman towards the Allianz Stadium.