Juventus have a Weston McKennie replacement in mind

Juventus could cash in on Weston McKennie this month as the American is being targeted by a number of clubs in the Premier League.

The ex-Schalke 04 man has been getting enough playing chances at the Allianz Stadium recently, but Juve is still not convinced about him and the Bianconeri will sell for the right price.

With the likes of Leeds United, Arsenal and Aston Villa linked with a move for the midfielder, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri have identified a replacement for the 24-year-old already because he will leave a considerable gap in their squad.

It claims the Bianconeri are interested in Atalanta man Joakim Maehle and will add the Dane to their squad if McKennie eventually gets a move away.

Juve FC Says

McKennie struggles to impress the fans, but the midfielder has been starting games, so we will miss him if he goes.

The smart thing to do is to find a replacement now and Maehle has been a consistent performer in Serie A.

Hopefully, he will settle in quickly at the club if he eventually makes the move to Turin.

Atalanta has some fine players in their squad, but they always ask for a good fee before offloading anyone.